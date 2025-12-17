Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has warned of the risk of a “new Vietnam” after US President Donald Trump ordered a “total and complete blockade” of sanctioned oil tankers leaving or entering Venezuela.

Speaking at the Workers’ Class Constituent Assembly in the capital Caracas on Tuesday, Maduro criticised US military activity in the Caribbean and the recent seizure of a Venezuelan-owned oil tanker.

He accused Washington of inventing pretexts to justify escalating pressure on Venezuela, saying the US aims “to create another Libya, Afghanistan or Iraq.”

“We do not want a new Vietnam,” Maduro said. “Venezuela has been protesting, fighting and defeating this multidimensional aggression for 25 weeks.”

He said the US campaign employs tactics ranging from what he described as “psychological terrorism” to “piracy.”

“The defence of free trade and peace in the Caribbean and Venezuela is the defence of the entire world,” Maduro said, calling on maritime and oil workers worldwide to protest US actions.

Maduro said the US seized a civilian vessel carrying 1.9 million barrels of oil that had been legally purchased from Venezuela.