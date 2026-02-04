US senators have grilled Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos at a hearing over how his company's proposed $82.7 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery will affect competition across the entertainment industry.

However, Senator Ted Cruz dominated Tuesday’s proceedings when he asked Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and Warner Bros. Discovery executive Bruce Campbell, "Are we right now on stolen land?"

"I I have no idea the history of this land of this where we're sitting today," replied Sarandos.



"Nor do I, Senator," Campbell added.

The Texas senator contended that these remarks imply certain entertainers consider America is "fundamentally illegitimate".

"So, that speaks volumes that neither of you are willing to say, 'Hell no, we're not on stolen land.' And I will say, at the Grammys, when you see an entertainer say, 'Nobody is illegal while we're on stolen land.' And then you see entertainers leap to their feet clapping so excitedly at the notion that America's fundamentally illegitimate," Cruz replied.

Cruz was referencing singer Billie Eilish's recent Grammy speech, in which she criticised Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and declared that "no one is illegal on stolen land."

The Senator added: "It starts to convey that the entertainment world is deeply pro-corrupt. And I will point out that same singer who says no one is illegal on stolen land promptly went back to her $14 million mansion and somehow that stolen land she wasn't concerned about just the United States of America."

Cruz later posted about it on social media, saying their answers were "worrisome."

The Senate exchange has gone viral as an example of congressional culture-war questioning during what was supposed to be a business or antitrust hearing.

Interestingly, Eilish's comments at the Grammys received support from the Tongva tribe. However, the Native American tribe whose ancestral territory includes Eilish's Los Angeles home, emphasised the importance of a direct and specific acknowledgment of their land.

The group stated the Grammy winner's property is on what they deem their "ancestral land."

"Eilish has not contacted our tribe directly regarding her property, we do value the instance when public figures provide visibility to the true history of this country," a Tongva representative told the Daily Mail.