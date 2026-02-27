The Philippine, US and Japanese militaries conducted joint exercises this week over the Bashi Channel that separates the Philippines from Taiwan, officials said on Friday.

Aircraft from the three nations patrolled over the Philippines' northernmost Batanes islands in drills aimed at showcasing their "ability to operate seamlessly together in complex maritime environments", the Philippine military said in a statement.

It marks the first time that so-called Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activities (MMCAs) involving the countries have expanded beyond the South China Sea, where the Philippines and China have engaged in repeated clashes over disputed territory.

Little more than 100 kilometres separates the Philippines and self-ruled Taiwan, which China views as its territory and has not ruled out taking by force.

"Air operations were conducted within airspace over Philippine territory and its territorial sea, north of Luzon," the Philippine military said in a statement, adding naval vessels had stayed west of the Batanes island chain.

Armed forces public affairs chief Colonel Xerxes Trinidad told AFP it was the "first time" MMCA operations had been conducted in the "said operational box".

The military's statement said that box extended "up to the northern tip of Luzon, particularly Mavulis Island", which hosts small Philippine navy and marine detachments.

China's military reacted angrily to the drills on Friday.