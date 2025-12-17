WORLD
Bondi hero comes from Syria, the country hit by Trump’s latest travel ban
Ahmed al Ahmed’s brave actions during the terror attack in Australia on a Jewish holiday saved many lives, amid US President Donald Trump’s new travel ban on the country.
Syrian-born Australian Ahmed al Ahmed risked his life to save multiple innocent people at Bondi Beach. / AFP
December 17, 2025

Ahmed al Ahmed, celebrated as a hero for his actions during the Bondi Beach attack in Sydney, came to Australia from Syria, a country recently caught in the crosshairs of US President Donald Trump’s expanded travel ban.

The 43-year-old Syrian-born Ahmed risked his life to wrestle a rifle from a gunman, saving multiple innocent lives during an attack that targeted the Jewish festival, Hanukkah, in Australia’s Bondi Beach on Sunday.

The terror attack left 15 people dead, and Ahmed himself was wounded in the shoulder during his courageous confrontation with the gunman.

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday his administration was imposing a full entry ban on Syrian nationals, as well as citizens of Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan and holders of Palestinian Authority travel documents.

“While the country is working to address its security challenges in close coordination with the United States, Syria still lacks an adequate central authority for issuing passports or civil documents and does not have appropriate screening and vetting measures,” the White House said.

Trump’s decision has drawn widespread attention for the contrast between actions and words — the president hailed Ahmed as a hero while simultaneously imposing restrictions affecting his homeland.

‘Syria is proud of him’

Viral footage of the incident shows him ducking between cars and confronting the assailant, moments that instantly captured global attention.

Half a world away in Idlib’s Al Nayrab, Ahmed’s family in Syria watched the footage, recognising him immediately and praising his bravery.

"We learned through social media. I called his father and he told me that it was Ahmed. Ahmed is a hero; we're proud of him. Syria, in general, is proud of him," said his uncle, Mohammed al Ahmed, speaking from the village where the family has endured years of conflict.

Ahmed left Syria in 2007 after completing a degree at Aleppo University, seeking safety and new opportunities.

He eventually gained Australian citizenship, established a fruit shop in Sydney, and became a father of two, quietly contributing to his community.

Ahmed’s Syria recovers from Assad regime

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited Ahmed in hospital, saying "his bravery is an inspiration for all Australians" and recognising the lives he saved.

A GoFundMe campaign to support his recovery has raised over $1.46 million, reflecting admiration from across the globe for his selfless act.

Back in Al Nayrab, Ahmed’s family home remains in ruins after years of war, yet the village exudes pride and hope.

US Congress, on the other hand, is working to repeal Caesar Act sanctions on Syria, a legislation that would remove restrictions designed to punish the now-deposed regime of Bashar al Assad for war crimes.

