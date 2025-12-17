Ahmed al Ahmed, celebrated as a hero for his actions during the Bondi Beach attack in Sydney, came to Australia from Syria, a country recently caught in the crosshairs of US President Donald Trump’s expanded travel ban.

The 43-year-old Syrian-born Ahmed risked his life to wrestle a rifle from a gunman, saving multiple innocent lives during an attack that targeted the Jewish festival, Hanukkah, in Australia’s Bondi Beach on Sunday.

The terror attack left 15 people dead, and Ahmed himself was wounded in the shoulder during his courageous confrontation with the gunman.

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday his administration was imposing a full entry ban on Syrian nationals, as well as citizens of Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan and holders of Palestinian Authority travel documents.

“While the country is working to address its security challenges in close coordination with the United States, Syria still lacks an adequate central authority for issuing passports or civil documents and does not have appropriate screening and vetting measures,” the White House said.

Trump’s decision has drawn widespread attention for the contrast between actions and words — the president hailed Ahmed as a hero while simultaneously imposing restrictions affecting his homeland.

‘Syria is proud of him’

Viral footage of the incident shows him ducking between cars and confronting the assailant, moments that instantly captured global attention.

Half a world away in Idlib’s Al Nayrab, Ahmed’s family in Syria watched the footage, recognising him immediately and praising his bravery.