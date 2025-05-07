A federal appeals court has ordered detained Turkish doctoral student Rumeysa Ozturk transferred to a court in Vermont in a blow to the Trump administration as it seeks to deport her for her pro-Palestinian speech.

Justice Department attorneys have sought to prevent Ozturk's transfer from an immigration jail in the Southern state of Louisiana to a federal district court in Vermont, in the US Northeast, where a judge has set a bail hearing for May 9. Proceedings in that court are slated to address her continued detention by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after she was arrested in March.

A three-judge panel with the US Second Circuity Court of Appeals heard arguments on Tuesday from the Justice Department and Ozturk's attorney before it issued its ruling.

The judges rejected the administration's bid to overturn a lower court ruling mandating Ozturk be returned to Vermont, and gave the Trump administration one week to return her to the US state so she can attend hearings set by District Judge William Sessions.

It is unclear if the Trump administration will appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court.

But President Donald Trump earlier Wednesday issued a social media screed against the US judicial system, saying, in part, that it "is not letting me do the job I was elected to do."

"Activist judges must let the Trump Administration deport murderers, and other criminals who have come into our country illegally, WITHOUT DELAY!!!" he said.

"No one should be locked up for their political views”