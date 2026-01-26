US President Donald Trump has said Iran has sought to reach a deal with Washington as the United States has deployed additional military assets to the Middle East, including an aircraft carrier strike group.

Speaking in an interview with Axios on Monday, Trump said the situation with Iran is "in flux," pointing to the arrival of what he described as a "big armada" near Iran.

"They want to make a deal. I know so. They called on numerous occasions. They want to talk," Trump said.

The United States has deployed the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group to the Middle East as Washington bolsters its regional posture.

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier has entered the region "to promote regional security and stability," US Central Command said.