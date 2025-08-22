The Israeli Cabinet fully approved the Gaza City occupation plan in Thursday’s meeting, Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Friday.

“We approved the IDF's (Israeli army) plans to defeat Hamas in Gaza, with intensive fire, evacuation of civilians, and manoeuvres,” Katz said through the US social media company X.

Katz warned that “The gates of hell will open upon Hamas,” if it doesn’t agree to Israel’s terms.

“If they do not agree, Gaza (City), the capital of Hamas, will become Rafah and Beit Hanoun,” he said.

Katz’s inflammatory statement comes amidst prior scepticism about whether Israel would follow through with the plan as described.

“It is not even definitively clear that whatever is announced is what will actually play out,” wrote David Horovitz, an Israeli writer and the founding editor of the Times of Israel, on August 6, when the plan was initially approved.

“The recently completed Gideon’s Chariots military operation proved less intensive than described ahead of time.”

Preparations as Israel kills dozens