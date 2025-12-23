The EU passenger car market grew by 2.1 percent in November compared to the same month last year, with 887,491 new automobile registrations, according to data released Tuesday by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association.

In Europe, including the EU, the European Free Trade Association, and the UK, the new sales also rose 2.4 percent year-on-year to 1.08 million units in the same period.

Among the EU’s major car markets, Spain led with a 12.9 percent increase, followed by the Netherlands with 3.3 percent, and Germany with 2.5 percent.

Electric vehicles continued to drive market growth. Battery-electric vehicle (BEV) sales surged 44.1 percent year-on-year in November, reaching 188,730 units and accounting for 21.3 percent of total new car sales.

Italy saw a 132.5 percent surge in BEV sales, while Spain and Germany saw 60.9 percent and 58.5 percent, respectively.