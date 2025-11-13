Almost every district in Kiev is under a 'massive' attack, the Ukrainian capital's mayor has said, with AFP news agency reporting explosions in the city centre as Russia intensifies its attacks on infrastructure.

Kiev mayor Vitaly Klitschko called it a "massive enemy attack", saying air defence forces were in operation.

At least 11 people were wounded, five of whom were hospitalised, including a pregnant woman and a man in "extremely serious condition", Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

"Sections of heating networks were damaged," he said, with some buildings in northeastern Desnyansky district temporarily left without heat.

Electricity and water supplies could also be disrupted, he added.

Missiles and drones were targeting critical infrastructure facilities in the capital on Friday, said Mykola Kalashnyk, the head of the Kiev regional military administration.

AFP journalists saw tracer bullets used against drones and several anti-missile systems deployed.

"Russians are hitting residential buildings. There are a lot of damaged high-rise buildings throughout Kiev, almost in every district," Tymur Tkachenko, the head of the city's military administration, wrote on social media.

Klitschko reported fires or damage to buildings in eight of Kiev's 10 districts, saying medical emergency teams were deployed to all of them.

A fire broke out on the roof of a five-story residential building in Solomyansky district, a transport hub near Kiev's international airport.