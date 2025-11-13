CONFLICT & PEACE PROCESSES
Ukraine capital Kiev under 'massive' Russian attack, says mayor
Russia unleashes massive combined attack on Kiev, sparking fires and scattering debris across many districts of Ukraine's capital, says mayor Vitali Klitschko.
AFP journalists say they saw tracer bullets used against drones and several anti-missile systems deployed in Kiev. / TRT World
November 13, 2025

Almost every district in Kiev is under a 'massive' attack, the Ukrainian capital's mayor has said, with AFP news agency reporting explosions in the city centre as Russia intensifies its attacks on infrastructure.

Kiev mayor Vitaly Klitschko called it a "massive enemy attack", saying air defence forces were in operation.

At least 11 people were wounded, five of whom were hospitalised, including a pregnant woman and a man in "extremely serious condition", Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

"Sections of heating networks were damaged," he said, with some buildings in northeastern Desnyansky district temporarily left without heat.

Electricity and water supplies could also be disrupted, he added.

Missiles and drones were targeting critical infrastructure facilities in the capital on Friday, said Mykola Kalashnyk, the head of the Kiev regional military administration.

AFP journalists saw tracer bullets used against drones and several anti-missile systems deployed.

"Russians are hitting residential buildings. There are a lot of damaged high-rise buildings throughout Kiev, almost in every district," Tymur Tkachenko, the head of the city's military administration, wrote on social media.

Klitschko reported fires or damage to buildings in eight of Kiev's 10 districts, saying medical emergency teams were deployed to all of them.

A fire broke out on the roof of a five-story residential building in Solomyansky district, a transport hub near Kiev's international airport.

Ukraine hits apartment buildings, oil depot

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone attack damaged three apartment buildings, an oil depot and coastline structures in the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, officials said.

The operational headquarters of Krasnodar region, writing on Telegram, said drone fragments hit three apartments, smashing windows but causing no injuries.

It said the attack also damaged an oil depot in atrans-shipment complex as well as coastal structures, without providing any further details

The attack comes as Kiev's Western allies ratchet up pressure on Russia.

On Wednesday, Canada unveiled new sanctions targeting Russia's drone and energy production, as well as infrastructure used to launch cyberattacks.

G7 foreign ministers that day called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, voicing "unwavering" support for the country's territorial integrity.

And the European Commission is considering using part of Russia's assets frozen after the Ukraine war to provide Kiev with a loan for budgetary and military support over the next two years.

But after almost four years of war, both sides are heavily entrenched with Moscow rejecting ceasefire calls and efforts by US President Donald Trump to revive a long-stalled peace deal.

Russia said on Monday it had captured three more villages along the sprawling front line, where it is pressing its advantage in manpower and equipment.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
