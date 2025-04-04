A federal judge has denied the Trump administration's attempt to dismiss or transfer Turkish student Rumeysa Ozturk’s case to the state of Louisiana, instead ruling that the proceeding will be transferred to Vermont.

US District Judge Denise Casper for Massachusetts also granted a request on Friday to block the government from removing Ozturk from the US while her petition challenging her detention is considered.

In her 26-page decision, Casper said Vermont was the appropriate venue for the case since Ozturk had been confined there at the time the petition was filed.

Trump administration had asked Casper to move the case to Louisiana, where Ozturk is currently being held. Any appeals there would have been handled by one of the most conservative appeals courts in the country.

The judge noted that Ozturk’s legal team had not known her whereabouts after her arrest, and therefore, could not be faulted for filing the petition in the state of Massachusetts, where Ozturk had been detained initially.

‘Restoring Ozturk's rights’

Ozturk, 30, a Turkish PhD student at Tufts University and Fulbright scholar, was arrested March 25 near her home in Somerville, Massachusetts, while heading to an iftar dinner to break her fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Mahsa Khanbabai, an attorney representing Ozturk, welcomed the ruling as "one step closer to restoring Rumeysa Ozturk's rights."