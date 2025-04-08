WORLD
1 min read
Nursing home fire in northern China kills 20
State media says experts are investigating the cause of fire, saying the remaining people were transferred to a nearby hospital
00:00
Nursing home fire in northern China kills 20
Experts have gone to the nursing home to investigate the cause of the fire, the news agency said. / TRT World
April 8, 2025

Twenty people have been killed in a fire at a nursing home in northern China, state news agency Xinhua reported without detailing the cause of the fire.

The fire happened in Chengde City in Hebei province at 9 pm local time on April 8, Xinhua reported on Wednesday, citing local authorities.

RECOMMENDED

The remaining people from the nursing home have been transferred to a nearby hospital for further observation and treatment, Xinhua reported without saying how many.

Experts have gone to the nursing home to investigate the cause of the fire, the news agency said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia