Israeli army continues home demolitions, artillery shelling across Gaza despite ceasefire deal
The reports came as Gaza’s Health Ministry and UN warned that killings have continued despite the October 10 ceasefire, with more than 340 Palestinians dead and nearly 900 wounded.
Israeli army vehicles are parked near buildings in ruins after Israeli military attacks in the Shijaiya neighborhood of Gaza City, Nov. 5, 2025. / AP
November 25, 2025

The Israeli army carried out home demolitions and artillery shelling in areas under its control in Gaza, further violating the ceasefire agreement.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the army blew up several residential buildings in the Shujaiya neighborhood of Gaza City, north of the enclave, which lies within the military-controlled yellow zone.

In the south, witnesses said Israeli artillery also struck eastern parts of Khan Younis beyond the yellow line.

No additional information was available on the extent of the material damage.

According to Gaza Civil Defence, two Palestinians were killed and several others were wounded inside a house in the Al-Nasr neighborhood of Gaza City on Monday evening when an Israeli ordnance exploded.

Riyad Mansour, Palestine’s envoy to the UN, told the Security Council on Monday that the Israeli army has been killing two Palestinian children daily since the ceasefire took effect on October 10 in Gaza, as the number of injured and killed has risen to 1,000.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 342 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 900 injured by Israeli army fire since the ceasefire began.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and injured more than 170,900 people during its two-year genocidal war that has left much of the enclave in ruins.

SOURCE:AA
