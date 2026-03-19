The US Senate on Wednesday rejected a bill to halt US President Donald Trump’s ability to wage war on Iran without congressional authorisation.

The bill, which aimed to limit Trump's attacks on Iran by requiring cogressional approval to continue the military campaign, was put to a vote in the US Senate. Democrats introduced the bill, which was rejected by a vote of 53 to 47, with 53 opposing the bill.

“We do not know Donald Trump’s goals. We do not know Donald Trump’s timeline. We do not know what victory even looks like in his eyes,” Chuck Schumer, Democratic leader, said before the vote, according to the Guardian.

Rand Paul was the only Republican to support the measure, while John Fetterman was the only Democrat to oppose it.

The vote marked the second effort by Democrats to compel Congress to take a position on the ongoing, open-ended US-Israeli war that started late last month.