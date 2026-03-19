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US Senate rejects bill to curb Trump's powers on Iran war
The vote marked the second time Democrats pushed a measure to compel congressional action on the ongoing US‑Israeli war on Iran that started late last month.
US Senate rejects bill to curb Trump's powers on Iran war
Democrats introduced the bill, which was rejected by a vote of 53 to 47, with 53 opposing the bill. / AFP
March 19, 2026

The US Senate on Wednesday rejected a bill to halt US President Donald Trump’s ability to wage war on Iran without congressional authorisation.

The bill, which aimed to limit Trump's attacks on Iran by requiring cogressional approval to continue the military campaign, was put to a vote in the US Senate. Democrats introduced the bill, which was rejected by a vote of 53 to 47, with 53 opposing the bill.

“We do not know Donald Trump’s goals. We do not know Donald Trump’s timeline. We do not know what victory even looks like in his eyes,” Chuck Schumer, Democratic leader, said before the vote, according to the Guardian.

Rand Paul was the only Republican to support the measure, while John Fetterman was the only Democrat to oppose it.

The vote marked the second effort by Democrats to compel Congress to take a position on the ongoing, open-ended US-Israeli war that started late last month.

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The 1973 “War Powers Resolution” requires the US president to seek congressional approval before declaring war on any country and mandates that the president notify Congress in advance of taking such a step.

The Democrats argue that Trump’s war on Iran is illegal and that his administration has failed to adequately present its case to Congress or the public.

The US and Israel have continued a joint offensive on Iran since February 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.

RelatedTRT World - Pentagon seeks over $200 billion in emergency funding for Iran war
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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