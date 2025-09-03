Gaza’s starvation death toll has now reached 367, including 131 children, as six more people, including one child, died of Israel’s forced starvation and severe malnutrition in the last 24 hours, the health ministry in the Palestinian enclave reported on Wednesday.
The ministry said 89 of the deaths, 16 of them children, occurred after the UN-backed hunger monitoring system Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) formally declared Gaza City a famine zone last month.
Meanwhile, at least 13 people were killed in fresh Israeli army attacks in Gaza, medics and the health officials said.
Medical sources told Anadolu that five people, including a pregnant woman and her unborn child, were killed when an Israeli helicopter struck a residential building in western Gaza.
Another home was hit by an army helicopter in central Gaza City, resulting in the death of three people, they added.
Israeli forces also targeted tents sheltering displaced civilians in the vicinity of the Ranteesi Specialist Hospital in the Nasr neighbourhood of the same city.
A number of injuries, including severe wounds, were reported.
Israeli warplanes hit a residential building in the Nasr neighbourhood, injuring several others.
Meanwhile, the Israeli army continued to detonate homes by blowing up booby-trapped robots in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood, Gaza, under an occupation plan.
On August 8, Israel’s security cabinet approved a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to gradually reoccupy Gaza, beginning with Gaza City.
Israeli quadcopter helicopters dropped incendiary bombs on tents sheltering displaced people and stalls in the Sheikh Radwan marketplace, sparking fires that damaged the tents and citizens' properties.
An Israeli artillery shelled the Zeitoun and Sabra neighbourhoods in the same city, witnesses said.
In central Gaza, five Palestinians were killed and five others injured in drone strikes on the Nuseirat refugee camp.
The Israeli military offensive has devastated Gaza, killing more than 63,600 Palestinians and pushing the enclave into a humanitarian crisis marked by widespread hunger.
Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.