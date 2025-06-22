ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
IAEA to hold emergency meeting over US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites
The International Atomic Energy Agency is convening an emergency meeting after US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, as Iran calls for an investigation and mulls leaving the nuclear treaty.
IAEA board holds exceptional meeting about Israel's strikes on Iran / Reuters
June 22, 2025

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has called an emergency meeting of the agency’s Board of Governors, following recent US strikes on nuclear sites in Iran.

“In light of the urgent situation in Iran, I am convening an emergency meeting of the @IAEAorg Board of Governors for tomorrow,” Rafael Mariano Grossi announced Sunday on X.

The move comes after reports that US forces targeted three Iranian nuclear facilities, including the Fordow plant.

In a separate post, the IAEA confirmed: “Following attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran — including Fordow — the IAEA can confirm that no increase in off-site radiation levels has been reported as of this time.”

The agency added it would provide “further assessments on the situation in Iran as more information becomes available.”

Tehran, meanwhile, is demanding an investigation into the US strikes.

Iran’s nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami wrote to Grossi, urging the IAEA to condemn Washington’s actions and take “appropriate measures,” according to Iran’s SNN news network.

Eslami also criticised Grossi for what he described as “inaction and complicity” and said Iran would pursue legal avenues over the matter.

NPT withdrawal

Separately, a senior Iranian lawmaker warned that Tehran could withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) in response to the strikes.

Abbas Golroo, chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Relations, posted on X that Article X of the treaty grants Tehran the right to exit the pact under extraordinary circumstances.

“Each party shall, in exercising its national sovereignty, have the right to withdraw from the Treaty if it decides that extraordinary events, related to the subject matter of this Treaty, have jeopardised the supreme interests of its country,” Golroo quoted from Article X.

Earlier on Sunday, US President Donald Trump said American forces had bombed three Iranian nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

The strikes have escalated tensions in a US-backed Israeli military campaign against Iran, which began on June 13 and has since triggered Iranian retaliatory attacks on Israel.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
