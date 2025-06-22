The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has called an emergency meeting of the agency’s Board of Governors, following recent US strikes on nuclear sites in Iran.

“In light of the urgent situation in Iran, I am convening an emergency meeting of the @IAEAorg Board of Governors for tomorrow,” Rafael Mariano Grossi announced Sunday on X.

The move comes after reports that US forces targeted three Iranian nuclear facilities, including the Fordow plant.

In a separate post, the IAEA confirmed: “Following attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran — including Fordow — the IAEA can confirm that no increase in off-site radiation levels has been reported as of this time.”

The agency added it would provide “further assessments on the situation in Iran as more information becomes available.”

Tehran, meanwhile, is demanding an investigation into the US strikes.

Iran’s nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami wrote to Grossi, urging the IAEA to condemn Washington’s actions and take “appropriate measures,” according to Iran’s SNN news network.

Eslami also criticised Grossi for what he described as “inaction and complicity” and said Iran would pursue legal avenues over the matter.