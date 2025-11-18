TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Fitch upgrades ratings of several Turkish banks
Agency cites improved operating conditions and stronger government support in latest bank rating upgrades.
Fitch upgrades ratings of several Turkish banks
Fitch lifts issuer ratings for multiple Turkish banks as financial and business profiles remain stable. / Reuters
November 18, 2025

Fitch Ratings has upgraded the long-term foreign currency issuer default ratings of several major Turkish banks, citing an improved assessment of Türkiye’s operating environment and stable financial profiles across the sector.

The agency raised the long-term foreign currency ratings of Ziraat Bank, VakifBank and the Industrial Development Bank of Türkiye (TSKB) from "B+" to "BB-", while upgrading their viability ratings from "b+" to "bb-."

Their long-term local currency ratings were affirmed at "BB-" and national ratings at "AA(tur)", all with a stable outlook.

Arap Turk Bank (ATB) also saw upgrades, with its long-term issuer default rating rising from B to B+, its viability rating from b to b+, and its national long-term rating increased from A-(tur) to A(tur). Its outlook was likewise set to stable.

"The upgrades reflect Fitch’s improved assessment of the Turkish operating environment, as shown by the recent revision of the operating environment score for Turkish banks to 'bb-'/stable from 'b+'/positive," the agency said.

"The upgrades also consider the banks' stable business and financial profiles maintained in the context of improved operating conditions."

RECOMMENDED

Fitch noted that the government support ratings of Ziraat Bank, VakifBank and TSKB were upgraded from b+ to bb-, reflecting authorities' strengthened ability to support the banking sector amid improving foreign exchange reserves.

In a separate statement, Fitch announced upgrades for Halkbank, Emlak Participation Bank and Vakif Participation Bank, lifting their long-term foreign currency issuer default ratings from B+ to BB-, also with stable outlooks.

Their government support ratings were similarly raised from b+ to bb-.

The rating agency also said the government support ratings of Türkiye Is Bankasi, Akbank and Yapi Kredi were upgraded from b- to b.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing