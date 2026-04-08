US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced the release of American journalist Shelly Kittleson, who was kidnapped in Iraq recently.

"I am pleased to announce the release of American journalist Shelly Kittleson, who was recently kidnapped by members of the foreign terrorist organisation Kata’ib Hizballah near Baghdad, Iraq," Rubio wrote on X.

"We are relieved that this American is now free and are working to support her safe departure from Iraq."

Earlier, Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah armed group announced the release of Kittleson and ordered the reporter to leave the country immediately.

Kittleson was kidnapped in Baghdad on 31 March.