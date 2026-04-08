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US Secretary of State announces release of kidnapped journalist in Iraq
"We are relieved that this American is now free and are working to support her safe departure from Iraq," Rubio said.
US Secretary of State announces release of kidnapped journalist in Iraq
American journalist Shelly Kittleson, kidnapped in Iraq, has been released [File] / AFP
7 hours ago

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced the release of American journalist Shelly Kittleson, who was kidnapped in Iraq recently.

"I am pleased to announce the release of American journalist Shelly Kittleson, who was recently kidnapped by members of the foreign terrorist organisation Kata’ib Hizballah near Baghdad, Iraq," Rubio wrote on X.

"We are relieved that this American is now free and are working to support her safe departure from Iraq."

Earlier, Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah armed group announced the release of Kittleson and ordered the reporter to leave the country immediately.

Kittleson was kidnapped in Baghdad on 31 March.

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Her capture has come amid regional escalations since Israel and the US launched a war against Iran on 28 February.

The US Department of State extended its appreciation to the FBI, Pentagon, and the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council for their assistance.

Rubio stated that this resolution reflects the Trump administration's "steadfast commitment to the safety and security of American citizens, no matter where they are in the world."

He added, "Under President Trump, the wrongful detention or kidnapping of US nationals will not be tolerated.

We will continue to use every tool to bring Americans home and to hold accountable those responsible."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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