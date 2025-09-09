WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Israel kills six in Qatar strikes, Hamas negotiating team survives
The Palestinian resistance group said Hamas leaders Khalil al-Hayya and Zaher Jabarin were among those who escaped the strike unharmed.
Israel kills six in Qatar strikes, Hamas negotiating team survives
Hamas says five of its members were killed in Israeli attack on Doha. / AP
September 9, 2025

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said that five of its members and a Qatari security officer had been killed in an Israeli attack in Doha, including the son of senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya.

Hamas said Israel had failed in what it called an attempt to assassinate the group's ceasefire negotiation team.

Earlier, Hamas political bureau member Suhail al-Hindi told Al Jazeera TV that the group's top leadership had survived the Israeli attack.

He said Hammam al-Hayya, the son of Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, and his office director, Jihad Lubad, were killed in the attack along with several aides.

According to al-Hindi, the strike took place during a meeting of the group’s negotiating team to discuss a US proposal for a Gaza ceasefire.

RECOMMENDED

He added that Hamas leaders Khalil al-Hayya and Zaher Jabarin were among those who escaped the strike unharmed.

Al-Hindi stressed that Hamas holds both Israel and the US responsible for the attack on the Qatari capital.

Israel's military claimed that it conducted a “precise strike” on senior Hamas leadership.

RelatedTRT World - Israel again breaks all rules, attacks Qatar mid-diplomacy

SOURCE:REUTERS
Explore
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales