A Russia-controlled court in Ukraine's Donetsk region has sentenced a British citizen to 13 years for fighting as a mercenary for Ukraine, Russia's general prosecutor has said.

The supreme court in Donetsk convicted Hayden Davies, who was taken prisoner in 2024, of participating as a mercenary in an armed conflict and sentenced him to 13 years at a maximum security penal colony, the prosecutor said in a statement on Thursday.

A video released by the prosecutors showed Davies listening to the verdict from inside a metal cage.

He told the court via a translator that he came to Ukraine via Poland and that he was paid $500 a month to fight.

Prosecutors said Davies travelled to Ukraine in 2024, where he received training before fighting against Russian forces before being captured at the end of the year.