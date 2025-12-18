WORLD
2 min read
British national sentenced to 13 years in jail for fighting for Ukraine: Russia
A British man held since 2024 has been handed a long jail term by a Moscow-controlled court in eastern Ukraine after being found guilty of fighting against Russian forces.
British national sentenced to 13 years in jail for fighting for Ukraine: Russia
Hayden Davies attends his verdict hearing at the Supreme Court in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine. / AFP
December 18, 2025

A Russia-controlled court in Ukraine's Donetsk region has sentenced a British citizen to 13 years for fighting as a mercenary for Ukraine, Russia's general prosecutor has said.

The supreme court in Donetsk convicted Hayden Davies, who was taken prisoner in 2024, of participating as a mercenary in an armed conflict and sentenced him to 13 years at a maximum security penal colony, the prosecutor said in a statement on Thursday.

A video released by the prosecutors showed Davies listening to the verdict from inside a metal cage.

He told the court via a translator that he came to Ukraine via Poland and that he was paid $500 a month to fight.

Prosecutors said Davies travelled to Ukraine in 2024, where he received training before fighting against Russian forces before being captured at the end of the year.

RECOMMENDED

The prosecutors gave Davies' age as 30, but reports in the British media have identified him as a 31-year-old from the southern city of Southampton.

Since Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, several foreign citizens have been sentenced by Russia-installed courts in eastern Ukrainian regions controlled partially or in whole by Moscow.

In early December, a Czech was sentenced to 13 years in prison by a court in Luhansk and in November, two Colombians received the same sentence in a Donetsk court.

RelatedTRT World - UK says 'military options ready' as Russian ship uses lasers against RAF pilots
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution