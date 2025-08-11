Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said his country will recognise a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September, following similar steps by Canada, the UK and France.

"Until Israeli and Palestinian statehood is permanent, peace can only be temporary," he told reporters on Sunday. "Australia will recognise the right of the Palestinian people to a state of their own."

Albanese said that the recognition of Palestine will be predicated on commitment from the Palestinian Authority.

Albanese also added that the situation in besieged Gaza has gone beyond the world's fears and that Israel continues to defy international law.

Albanese has been calling for a two-state solution, with his centre-left government supporting Israel's right to exist within secure borders and the Palestinians' right to their own state.

Related TRT Global - UK conditions September recognition of Palestine to Israel's end of 'appalling' Gaza war

Global recognition

France and Canada last month said they planned to recognise a Palestinian state, while Britain has said it would follow suit unless Israel addresses the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territories and reaches a ceasefire.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in July that he plans to recognise Palestine at the UN General Assembly in September.