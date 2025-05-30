POLITICS
Trump gives Musk an Oval Office sendoff
Elon Musk is leaving his position spearheading the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and he'll be rededicating himself to running his businesses, including electric automaker Tesla, rocket company SpaceX and social media platform X.
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Office of the White House, May 30, 2025, in Washington DC. / AP
May 30, 2025

President Donald Trump bid farewell to Elon Musk in the Oval Office on Friday, providing a cordial conclusion to a tumultuous tenure for the billionaire entrepreneur.

Musk is leaving his position spearheading the Department of Government Efficiency, and he'll be rededicating himself to running his businesses, including electric automaker Tesla, rocket company SpaceX and social media platform X.

Trump credited Musk with “a colossal change in the old ways of doing business in Washington" and said some of his staff would remain in the administration. Musk, who wore all black including a T-shirt that said “The Dogefather,” nodded along as the president listed contracts that had been cut under his watch.

“I think the DOGE team is doing an incredible job," Musk said after accepting a ceremonial key from the president. "They're going to continue to be doing an incredible job.”

He left a searing mark on the federal bureaucracy, including thousands of employees who were fired or pushed out.

Some government functions were eviscerated, such as the US Agency for International Development, which had provided a lifeline for impoverished people around the world.

Boston University researchers estimate that hundreds of thousands of people have already died as a result of the USAID cuts.

Despite the upheaval, Musk also fell far short of his goals.

After promising to cut $1 trillion or even $2 trillion in federal spending, he lowered expectations to only $150 billion in the current fiscal year.

It's unclear whether that target has been hit. The DOGE website tallies $175 billion in savings, but its information has been riddled with errors and embellishments.

Trump said Musk had led the “most sweeping and consequential government reform effort in generations."

He suggested that Musk is “really not leaving” and “he's going to be back and forth” to keep tabs on what's happening in the administration.

Musk, the world's richest person, recently said he would reduce his political donations. He was Trump's top donor in last year's presidential campaign.

Trump appeared eager to end Musk's service on a high note.

“This will be his last day, but not really, because he will, always, be with us, helping all the way," Trump wrote on social media on Thursday evening. "Elon is terrific!"

As a special government employee, Musk's position was designed to be temporary. However, he had speculated about staying “indefinitely,” working part time for the administration, if Trump still wanted his help.

Musk has brushed off questions about how DOGE would continue without him, even suggesting it could “gain momentum” in the future.

“DOGE is a way of life,” he told reporters recently. “Like Buddhism.”

