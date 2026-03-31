Moscow will not supply oil to countries that support anti-market measures to maintain a price cap, Russia has said.

The energy market is currently volatile, with a shortage and rising cost of energy resources, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told the Russian daily Izvestia on Tuesday.

Asked about trade with countries that support anti-Russian sanctions, including Japan, he said Tokyo is bound by commitments to a price cap on Russian-origin oil, which he described as "an anti-market measure that disrupts supply chains."

"As has been stated repeatedly, Russia will not supply oil to countries that support this provocative scheme," he said.

Related TRT World - G7 ministers vow decisive action to stabilise global energy market

Changes in US sanctions policy