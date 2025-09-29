State authorities in Oregon have sued to halt the deployment of US troops to the northwestern city of Portland, a day after President Donald Trump ordered the move.

The suit filed by Oregon and Portland authorities on Sunday accused Trump of overreach, saying the move "was motivated by his desire to normalise the use of military troops for ordinary domestic law enforcement activity," particularly in jurisdictions run by his political opponents.

The deployment would follow similar moves by the Republican president to mobilise troops against the wishes of local Democratic leadership in Los Angeles and Washington, DC.

Trump says the deployments are necessary to crack down on crime and protests against his contentious and wide-ranging mass deportation drive.

Since returning to power in January, Trump has delivered on campaign promises to go after undocumented migrants in a drive that lawyers and NGOs say has led to frequent violations of people's rights.

In recent weeks, the Republican has also vowed to take on violence he alleges is being carried out by an alleged left-wing "domestic terrorist" network — moves his critics say are designed to silence dissent.

In its suit, Oregon authorities said there was no need for a National Guard deployment to Portland as, contrary to Trump's claims, the protests there against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have been small-scale and peaceful.

The suit said the protests typically involve fewer than 30 people and have not required arrests since mid-June.

"But (Trump's) heavyhanded deployment of troops threatens to escalate tensions and stokes new unrest," the suit said.