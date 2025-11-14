DIPLOMACY & FOREIGN POLICY
2 min read
Russia wants 'constructive role' in G20 despite politicisation concerns: Kremlin
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says that Moscow continues to see value in the platform, stressing, “We remain interested in continuing work within the G20.”
Russia wants 'constructive role' in G20 despite politicisation concerns: Kremlin
Kremlin spokesman Peskov speaks before a press conference in St Petersburg, Russia, July 29 2023 [FILE]. / Reuters
November 14, 2025

Russia remains interested in working within the G20 but views attempts to politicise the group’s agenda as counterproductive, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said.

G20 is a forum of leading economies comprised of 19 countries and two regional bodies, the European Union and the African Union (AU).

Peskov told reporters on Friday that Moscow continues to see value in the platform, stressing, “We remain interested in continuing work within the G20.”

He added that several countries shared Russia’s concerns over political language in summit documents.

“There are attempts to politicise the document, which, naturally, is perceived with hostility, including by us,” he said. “When there is no possibility of reaching consensus, the document simply does not work and is not adopted.”

He underlined that the G20 is intended to address global economic challenges rather than political disputes.

“We have always been against elements of politicisation being introduced in any way onto the agenda of this organisation,” he said.

Peskov also described the G20 as a “much more representative format” for discussions on the global economy and said its importance “remains significant for many countries.”

Under South Africa’s presidency, Johannesburg will host a meeting of G20 leaders on November 22-23.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - G20 to go ahead despite Washington's boycott; US no-show 'their loss': South Africa

US-Venezuela tension

Regarding the announcement by Washington of a new operation targeting drug cartels in Venezuela, Peskov said Russia expects the US to refrain from steps that could destabilise the situation.

“We hope that no actions will be taken that could destabilise the situation in the Caribbean and around Venezuela, and that everything will be in accordance with international law,” Peskov said.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday announced Operation Southern Spear to counter drug trafficking networks operating in Venezuela.

President Donald Trump has deployed military assets to the waters of the Caribbean and Latin America in recent weeks, arguing they are necessary to stem the flow of drugs to the US.

Analysts, however, consider the moves as a way to remove President Nicolas Maduro from power.

RelatedTRT World - US announces 'Operation Southern Spear' to counter 'drug trafficking' in Western Hemisphere
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard