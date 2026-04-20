Poland’s Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has called for accountability and disciplinary action over alleged misconduct by Israeli soldiers, saying some had admitted to committing war crimes.
“Israeli soldiers themselves admit to war crimes. They killed not only Palestinian civilians but even their own hostages,” Sikorski said on Monday in a post on X.
He said it was “good that (Israel's Foreign) Minister (Gideon) Sa’ar quickly apologised,” adding that “there was something to apologise for,” in reference to his recent remarks.
He urged that the soldier involved should be punished and that broader lessons should be drawn regarding military conduct and training.
Apology over Lebanon incident
Earlier, Gideon Sa’ar condemned an incident involving the damaging of a Christian religious symbol by an Israeli soldier in southern Lebanon, describing it as “grave and disgraceful.”
“I commend the IDF (Israeli army) for its statement, for condemning the incident, and for conducting an investigation into the matter. I’m confident that the necessary strict measures will be taken against whoever carried out this ugly act,” he said.
“We apologise for this incident and to every Christian whose feelings were hurt,” he said.
Gaza ceasefire violations mount
Last week, Gaza authorities said in a statement that Israel had so far committed 2,400 violations of the October ceasefire agreement, including killings, arrests, the ongoing siege, and starvation.
The ongoing violations have killed 773 Palestinians and injured 2,171 others, according to health authorities in Gaza.
The truce followed Israel's two-year genocidal war on Gaza that started in October 2023, killing over 72,000 Palestinians and wounding 172,000 others. The deadly strikes also caused widespread destruction, affecting 90 percent of Gaza’s infrastructure.