The White House has complained that Columbia University is refusing to help federal agents find people being sought as part of the government's effort to deport participants in pro-Palestine demonstrations, as the administration continued to punish the school by yanking federal research dollars.

Immigration enforcement agents on Saturday abducted Mahmoud Khalil, a legal US resident and Palestinian activist who played a prominent part in protests at Columbia last year against Israel's carnage in besieged Gaza. He is now facing possible deportation.

President Donald Trump has vowed additional arrests. In a briefing with reporters in Washington, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday federal authorities have been "using intelligence" to identify other people involved in campus demonstrations critical of Israeli aggression.

She said Columbia had been given names and was refusing to help the Department of Homeland Security "to identify those individuals on campus."

"As the president said very strongly in his statement yesterday, he is not going to tolerate that," Leavitt said.

Last week, the Trump administration announced it was pulling $400 million in grants and contracts from Columbia, accusing the school of failing to stop alleged anti-Semitism on campus.

The university was rocked last spring by large demonstrations by students calling for an end to Israeli war on Gaza and a recognition of Palestinians' human rights and territorial claims. The university ultimately called in police to dismantle a protest encampment and end a student takeover of an administration building.

White House defends Khalil's arrest