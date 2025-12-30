The Pentagon has awarded Boeing an $8.6 billion contract for the F-15 Israel Programme, which includes the production and delivery of new fighter jets for the Israeli Air Force.

In a statement on Monday, Pentagon said the contract covers the design, integration, testing, production and delivery of 25 new F-15IA aircraft, with an option to produce an additional 25 jets.

"This contract provides for the design, integration, instrumentation, test, production and delivery of 25 new F-15IA aircraft for the Israeli Air Force with an option for an additional 25 F-15IA aircraft," the Pentagon said.

Work on the programme will be carried out in the US state of Missouri and is expected to be completed by December 31, 2035, according to the department.

The announcement followed a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida.

During the visit, Netanyahu also held closed-door talks with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.