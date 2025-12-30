MIDDLE EAST
2 min read
Pentagon awards Boeing $8.6B contract for F-15 jets for Israel
Contract includes 25 aircraft with option for additional jets, as the deal announced after Trump–Netanyahu meeting in Florida.
Pentagon awards Boeing $8.6B contract for F-15 jets for Israel
Pentagon signs $8.6bn deal with Boeing for F-15 jets bound for Israel / AP
December 30, 2025

The Pentagon has awarded Boeing an $8.6 billion contract for the F-15 Israel Programme, which includes the production and delivery of new fighter jets for the Israeli Air Force.

In a statement on Monday, Pentagon said the contract covers the design, integration, testing, production and delivery of 25 new F-15IA aircraft, with an option to produce an additional 25 jets.

"This contract provides for the design, integration, instrumentation, test, production and delivery of 25 new F-15IA aircraft for the Israeli Air Force with an option for an additional 25 F-15IA aircraft," the Pentagon said.

Work on the programme will be carried out in the US state of Missouri and is expected to be completed by December 31, 2035, according to the department.

The announcement followed a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida.

During the visit, Netanyahu also held closed-door talks with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Trump threatens Hamas with 'hell to pay' if it refuses to disarm in short period

Unlimited support to Israel

The United States, under the Biden and Trump administrations, has provided at least $21.7 billion in military assistance to Israel since the start of the genocide in Gaza two years ago

Alongside unconditional arms support, Israel benefits from annual special privileges, additional wartime supplemental funding, and limited oversight by Congress.

The US has come under intense criticism over its military aid and arms sales, as Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza has killed nearly 71,000 Palestinians.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
'I have lost my faith in our integrity': Israel-Palestine director of HRW quits over blocked report
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar