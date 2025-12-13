North Korea held a welcoming ceremony on Friday for troops returning from Russia’s western Kursk region after completing a mine-clearance mission during the Ukraine war, state-run media reported on Saturday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcomed the soldiers in Pyongyang at the ceremony and paid tribute to nine personnel who were killed during the deployment, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

Pyongyang sent about 1,000 engineer troops in August to Kursk to assist Russian forces in clearing mines laid during the fighting with Ukrainian troops.

The deployment followed an earlier dispatch of an estimated 15,000 North Korean combat troops to support Russia’s war effort, according to South Korea's spy agency.

It claimed Pyongyang lost 2,000 troops in the war.