US officials have confirmed that a summit between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, is likely to be delayed due to Washington's war on Iran.

"It's quite possible the meeting could be delayed," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News on Monday.

She said, "I don't think the meeting is in jeopardy," but said, "it's really just a matter of timing."

Trump indicated to the Financial Times on Sunday that there could be a delay as part of his attempt to pressure Beijing into helping to force a reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has effectively blocked to oil tankers.

China has close ties to Iran and is the major client for Iranian oil.

"We'd like to know before" the summit, Trump said, adding "we may delay."

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Earlier on Monday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also said the March 31-April 2 summit may be shelved.