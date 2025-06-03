WORLD
On and off pitch rivalry: How India-Pakistan tensions put high-profile cricket event in jeopardy
Tensions escalated between the South Asian neighbours following four days of fierce clashes, culminating in a ceasefire last month.
Bilateral cricket has been suspended since 2013 between the Asian neighbours. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
June 3, 2025

This year's Asia Cup hangs in the balance following the recent clashes between tournament hosts India and arch-rivals Pakistan.

Already-soured relations between the nuclear-armed neighbours further worsened after four days of intense fighting before a ceasefire was announced last month.

India are scheduled to host the Asia Cup, a flagship event of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), in September but uncertainty lingers over the T20 tournament.

"To be honest, we have had no discussions within the board about the Asia Cup," a top official of the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Tuesday, refusing to confirm whether the tournament will go ahead as scheduled.

"We have been busy with the Indian Premier League and then we have India's tour of England. These are our immediate concerns," he added.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was not forthcoming about its team's participation in the tournament in India either.

"We will cross that bridge when we come to it," the PCB said in a statement.

ACC president Mohsin Naqvi, who also heads the PCB, was not available to comment.

The ACC on Monday announced the postponement of the women's Emerging Asia Cup, which was due to begin on Friday, citing weather conditions and the spread of the viral disease chikungunya in host nation Sri Lanka.

India will host the women's 50-overs World Cup this year but Pakistan will play all their matches in Sri Lanka under an arrangement made by the International Cricket Council.

India refused to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy this year and played all their matches, including the March 9 final, in Dubai.

Bilateral cricket has been suspended since 2013 between the Asian neighbours, who play each other only in multi-team events.

