This year's Asia Cup hangs in the balance following the recent clashes between tournament hosts India and arch-rivals Pakistan.

Already-soured relations between the nuclear-armed neighbours further worsened after four days of intense fighting before a ceasefire was announced last month.

India are scheduled to host the Asia Cup, a flagship event of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), in September but uncertainty lingers over the T20 tournament.

"To be honest, we have had no discussions within the board about the Asia Cup," a top official of the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Tuesday, refusing to confirm whether the tournament will go ahead as scheduled.

"We have been busy with the Indian Premier League and then we have India's tour of England. These are our immediate concerns," he added.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was not forthcoming about its team's participation in the tournament in India either.

"We will cross that bridge when we come to it," the PCB said in a statement.