BIZTECH
1 min read
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
Hopes for long-awaited US regulatory clarity pushed bitcoin to a new high while other cryptocurrencies followed the upward trend.
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
US lawmakers are set to debate digital asset bills this week. / AP
July 14, 2025

Bitcoin crossed the $120,000 level for the first time on Monday, marking a major milestone for the world's largest cryptocurrency as investors bet on long-sought policy wins for the industry this week.

Starting on Monday, the US House of Representatives will debate a series of bills to provide the digital asset industry with the nation's regulatory framework it has long demanded.

Those demands have resonated with US President Donald Trump, who has called himself the "crypto president" and urged policymakers to revamp rules in favour of the industry.

Expectations of further tailwinds for the industry helped propel bitcoin to yet another record high of $121,207.55 in the Asian session on Monday.

It last traded 1.5 percent higher at $120,856.34.

RECOMMENDED

The surge in bitcoin, which is up 29 percent for the year thus far, has sparked a broader rally across other cryptocurrencies over the past few weeks, even in the face of Trump's chaotic tariffs.

Ether, the second-largest token, scaled an over five-month top of $3,048.23 on Monday and last stood at $3,036.24.

The sector's total market value has swelled to about $3.78 trillion, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump woos cryptocurrency industry's elite at White House

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Yemen's former STC leader vows from UAE to establish South Yemen state