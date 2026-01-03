WORLD
Cuba and Colombia condemn reported US attacks on Venezuela
Latin American leaders raised alarm over reported US military activity in Venezuela as the government declared a state of disturbance.
Smoke rises near Fort Tiuna during a blackout after explosions, as tensions grow between US President Trump and Venezuela’s Maduro in Caracas. / Reuters
January 3, 2026

Leaders of Cuba and Colombia opposed reported US military strikes in Venezuela on Saturday.

"Cuba denounces and demands an urgent reaction from the international community against the criminal US attack on Venezuela," Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on the US social media company X.

He said the region is "being brutally assaulted" and called it "state terrorism against the brave Venezuelan people and against Our America."

Colombian President Gustavo Petro also expressed concern over reports of explosions and unusual aerial activity in Venezuela and the resulting escalation of tensions.

He rejected "any unilateral military action that would exacerbate the situation or put civilian populations at risk."

Venezuela accused the US of attacking civilian and military locations in Caracas and other cities. Citing US officials, Fox News reported the US military attacked Venezuela, though there is no official confirmation of the attack from Washington yet.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said the country "rejects, condemns, and denounces ... the extremely grave military aggression."

President Nicolas Maduro signed and ordered the implementation of a decree declaring a State of External Disturbance throughout the national territory.

