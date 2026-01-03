Leaders of Cuba and Colombia opposed reported US military strikes in Venezuela on Saturday.

"Cuba denounces and demands an urgent reaction from the international community against the criminal US attack on Venezuela," Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on the US social media company X.

He said the region is "being brutally assaulted" and called it "state terrorism against the brave Venezuelan people and against Our America."

Colombian President Gustavo Petro also expressed concern over reports of explosions and unusual aerial activity in Venezuela and the resulting escalation of tensions.

He rejected "any unilateral military action that would exacerbate the situation or put civilian populations at risk."