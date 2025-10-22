The US urged the UN Security Council to support efforts to ease sanctions on Syria, stating that this move is necessary to improve the humanitarian situation and support the country's post-conflict future.

"We continue to call on the Syrian Government to seize this opportunity made possible by President (Donald) Trump's historic announcement on sanctions relief for the Syrian people," US envoy Mike Waltz told the Security Council on Wednesday.

"Further relief from sanctions is critical for the well-being of the Syrian people to give Syria a chance."

Urging the council members to back sanction adjustments at the UN level, Waltz said, "We call on this council to support efforts to ease UN sanctions on Syria, including the removal of sanctions on certain members of Syria's leadership who are subject to sanctions under UN resolution 1267."

He noted that Syria faces "many challenges" after "five decades of the Assad regime's oppression” and called on the government to "strengthen Syria's national unity through the peaceful integration of all of its constituents."

Waltz also stressed that "the government must show no tolerance for abuses."

US urges foreign support for recovery