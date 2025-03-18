Mahmoud Khalil, the prominent pro-Palestine activist and a US resident who was detained by the US authorities for his Gaza activism at Columbia University last Spring, has sent his first letter from detention in Lousiana, in which he said his arrest is a direct consequence of free speech and a testament to the power of the Students Spring in shifting the public opinion toward the liberation of Palestine.

"I am a political prisoner. I am writing to you from a detention facility in Louisiana where I wake to cold mornings and spend long days bearing witness to the quiet injustices underway against a great many people precluded from the protections of the law," Khalil started his letter, dictated Louisiana immigration lockup and released by his attorney, as saying.

"Who has the right to have rights?" he asked.

Khalil was arrested on March 8 by Homeland Security agents, who he said refused to provide a warrant, for his activism for Gaza amid Israel's carnage in the blockaded enclave. President Donald Trump hailed his arrest and said it was the "first of many," while thousands protested his detention and demanded his release.

In his letter, Khalil said that at the time of his arrest his only concern was his pregnant wife, who he said agents threatened to arrest for not leaving his side.

"DHS (Department of Homeland Security) would not tell me anything for hours — I did not know the cause of my arrest or if I was facing immediate deportation," he said.

He added that he was transferred from 26 Federal Plaza to another facility in New Jersey, where he had to sleep on the floor and was denied a blanket despite his request.

Related TRT Global - Mahmoud Khalil to remain in detention as court delays Trump admin's deportation efforts

Gaza's plight

Khalil once again has shed light on Gaza's plight, saying he was arrested for exercising his right of free speech against Israel's genocide.

"My arrest was a direct consequence of exercising my right to free speech as I advocated for a free Palestine and an end to the genocide in Gaza, which resumed in full force Monday night," he said, referring to the resumption of the Israeli carnage in the blockaded enclave.

"With January's ceasefire now broken, parents in Gaza are once again too-small shrouds, and families are forced to weigh starvation and displacement against bombs."

Khalil also likened his situation to Israel's tactic of using administrative arrest (an arrest without charge or trial) to strip Palestinians of their rights.