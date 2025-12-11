US President Donald Trump has announced that his long-promised "gold card" programme is officially live, offering legal residency — and an eventual pathway to US citizenship — for individuals paying $1 million and corporations paying $2 million per foreign-born employee.

A dedicated application website went live as Trump launched the scheme at the White House alongside business leaders.

The programme replaces the EB-5 visa system, created in 1990 to encourage foreign investment by allowing residency for those investing about $1 million in businesses employing at least 10 people.

Trump said he views the new model as a way to attract and retain "top talent" while bringing substantial revenue to the US Treasury.

He previously floated a $5 million price tag per card before settling on the current pricing.

"All funds taken in as part of the programme will go to the US government," he said.

"Basically, it’s a green card but much better. Much more powerful, a much stronger path."

The president did not outline job-creation requirements or caps on the number of cards available — both features of the current EB-5 system.