Iran student unrest spreads to major campuses on day three
Demonstrations are held at the University of Science and Culture, Amirkabir University, University of Tehran, Sharif University of Technology, and Isfahan University of Technology.
This video grab taken from UGC images on February 23, 2026, shows students gathering for an anti-government rally at Alzahra university in Tehran. / AFP
4 hours ago

Student protests against the government have spread across major universities in Tehran and Isfahan for the third consecutive day.

On Monday, protests were held at Tehran’s University of Science and Culture, Amirkabir University, the University of Tehran, and Sharif University of Technology, as well as Isfahan University of Technology, according to Iranian Labour News Agency (ILNA).

During the protests, students chanted anti-government slogans, and occasional scuffles broke out between students representing different political and ideological currents.

As student protests continued, Iranian MP Amir-Hossein Sabeti threatened to question Hossein Simaei Sarraf, the science, research, and technology minister.

Speaking before the Islamic Consultative Assembly on Monday, Sabeti said the incidents at several universities, including anti-government chants and the burning of the Iranian flag, were the result of what he described as the “government’s misguided policies.”

Leniency toward influential factions’

He accused President Masoud Pezeshkian and Sarraf of “leniency toward influential factions.”

Sabeti added that if the situation at universities is not brought under control, lawmakers will summon Sarraf for questioning in parliament and initiate impeachment proceedings.

Iran witnessed protests late last December that lasted nearly two weeks, triggered by the sharp depreciation of the local currency and a deepening economic crisis.

The protests began in Tehran and then spread to several other cities.

Iranian officials had accused the US and Israel of backing what they describe as “armed rioters,” who have carried out several attacks in public places nationwide.

SOURCE:AA
