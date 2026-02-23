Student protests against the government have spread across major universities in Tehran and Isfahan for the third consecutive day.

On Monday, protests were held at Tehran’s University of Science and Culture, Amirkabir University, the University of Tehran, and Sharif University of Technology, as well as Isfahan University of Technology, according to Iranian Labour News Agency (ILNA).

During the protests, students chanted anti-government slogans, and occasional scuffles broke out between students representing different political and ideological currents.

As student protests continued, Iranian MP Amir-Hossein Sabeti threatened to question Hossein Simaei Sarraf, the science, research, and technology minister.

Speaking before the Islamic Consultative Assembly on Monday, Sabeti said the incidents at several universities, including anti-government chants and the burning of the Iranian flag, were the result of what he described as the “government’s misguided policies.”

‘Leniency toward influential factions’