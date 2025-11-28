Poland is confronting an ongoing "cyberwar with Russia," the country’s digital affairs minister has said, warning that Russian intelligence operatives may try to infiltrate Polish networks.

Speaking on Thursday, according to TVP World, Krzysztof Gawkowski told journalists in Berlin that a "cyberwar with Russia continued" and that Polish authorities were aware that "numerous Russian intelligence operatives could attempt to break into the Polish cyberspace."

His remarks were made during a digital conference hosted at the Polish Embassy, according to the Polish state news agency PAP. The event, organised by the Polish-German Chamber of Industry and Commerce, focused on links between digital innovation and the green economy.

Poland has intensified its monitoring of cyberthreats since Russia-Ukraine war began in 2022, with officials regularly warning that state-sponsored attackers target Polish public institutions, critical infrastructure, and private businesses.

Cyber attacks ‘would not be tolerated’