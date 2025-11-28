WORLD
2 min read
Polish minister warns of ongoing 'cyberwar' with Russia
Digital affairs minister warns Russian operatives may attempt to breach Polish networks.
Polish minister warns of ongoing 'cyberwar' with Russia
Poland has intensified its monitoring of cyberthreats since Russia-Ukraine war began in 2022. / Reuters
November 28, 2025

Poland is confronting an ongoing "cyberwar with Russia," the country’s digital affairs minister has said, warning that Russian intelligence operatives may try to infiltrate Polish networks.

Speaking on Thursday, according to TVP World, Krzysztof Gawkowski told journalists in Berlin that a "cyberwar with Russia continued" and that Polish authorities were aware that "numerous Russian intelligence operatives could attempt to break into the Polish cyberspace."

His remarks were made during a digital conference hosted at the Polish Embassy, according to the Polish state news agency PAP. The event, organised by the Polish-German Chamber of Industry and Commerce, focused on links between digital innovation and the green economy.

Poland has intensified its monitoring of cyberthreats since Russia-Ukraine war began in 2022, with officials regularly warning that state-sponsored attackers target Polish public institutions, critical infrastructure, and private businesses.

RelatedTRT World - Poland to shut last Russian consulate after railway blast; Kremlin ‘regrets’ move

Cyber attacks ‘would not be tolerated’

RECOMMENDED

Gawkowski pointed to the recent detention of a Russian national in Krakow suspected of hacking the IT systems of several Polish companies. He said Poland had to remain alert to possible attacks by Russia's military intelligence agency, the GRU, and warned that such actions "would not be tolerated."

He also said he had met Germany's federal minister for digital transformation and government modernisation, Karsten Wildberger, to discuss European digital sovereignty and support for local technology firms.

Earlier on Thursday, Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski wrote on X that a Russian man had been detained by Poland's cybercrime bureau and was accused of unauthorised interference with the IT systems of Polish businesses.

Investigators said the suspect breached the security systems of an e-commerce platform, accessed its databases, and altered their contents. He has been charged and placed in pre-trial detention for three months, and prosecutors said he may be linked to other cybercrimes in the EU.

RelatedTRT World - Poland detains eight suspected of planning sabotage
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions