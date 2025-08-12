WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
5-year-old disabled Gaza boy dies from Israel's forced starvation, weighing less than 7 pounds
A medical source says Muhammad Zakaria Khudr's weight dropped from 26 kilograms (26 pounds) to 3 kilograms (6.6 pounds) before his death.
5-year-old disabled Gaza boy dies from Israel's forced starvation, weighing less than 7 pounds
Gaza authorities said death toll from starvation rose to 222, including 101 children. / AA
August 12, 2025

A 5-year-old Palestinian boy has starved to death due to a shortage of food and nutritional supplements amid Israel's blockade since March, according to medical sources.

A medical source at the Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza told Anadolu Agency that Muhammad Zakaria Khudr, who had a physical disability, saw his weight drop from 12 kilograms (26 pounds) to 3 kilograms (6.6 pounds) before his death on Monday.

Video circulating on social media showed the boy's emaciated body, with his ribs clearly visible. His father said Muhammad's weight loss and death were caused by a lack of milk and food supplies.

Hospitals in Gaza continue to report deaths linked to forced starvation as Israel began allowing severely limited shipments of goods and humanitarian aid about two weeks ago.

The Gaza Media Office said on Sunday that Israel permitted 1,210 aid trucks into the territory for 14 days, meeting just 14 percent of the estimated 8,400 trucks needed during that period to address starvation.

The Gaza Health Ministry said Monday the death toll from starvation had risen to 222, including 101 children, after five more Palestinians died in the last 24 hours.

The World Food Program said one-third of the population has gone days without eating, calling the situation "unprecedented" in the levels of hunger and desperation.

RelatedTRT Global - 100 children have starved to death under Israeli blockade in Gaza
RECOMMENDED

Israel's genocide in Gaza

Israel has killed over 61,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in besieged Gaza.

Some 11,000 Palestinians are feared buried under rubble of annihilated homes, according to Palestine's official WAFA news agency.

Experts, however, contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Gaza authorities have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.

Over the course of the genocide, Israel has reduced most of the blockaded enclave to ruins, and practically displaced all of its population.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.​​​​​​

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the Palestinians in the besieged enclave.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
Maria Machado's desperate wait ends as Trump to meet Venezuelan opposition figure
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'
French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt EU-Mercosur deal
US senator warns of rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment
US warns citizens to 'leave Iran now' as protests expand
Spain and Greece reaffirm support for full Gaza peace plan implementation
Pakistan and Indonesia nearing deal on drones and jets, including JF-17 — report
Trump imposes 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran 'effective immediately'
US senator sues Pentagon chief over 'unconstitutional' punishment
US 'screwed' if Supreme Court rules against tariffs — Trump
Over 100,000 US visas revoked under Trump’s anti-migrant push
London mayor rebuffs critics, Trump as murders fall to 10-year low
Nearly 95,000 children suffer malnutrition in Gaza in 2025: UN
Gambia tells ICJ Myanmar deliberately targeted Rohingya with 'horrific violence'