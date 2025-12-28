WORLD
Progress made in ending Russia-Ukraine war, Moscow will help in Kiev's reconstruction: Trump
Zelenskyy says Trump will host Ukraine and other European leaders in January in Washington.
US President Trump meets Ukrainian President Zelenskiy in Florida. / Reuters
December 28, 2025

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that significant progress was made toward ending the Russia-Ukraine war following his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We covered somebody who would say 95 percent. I don't know what percent, but we have made a lot of progress on ending that war, which is really certainly the most deadly war since World War Two, probably the biggest war since World War Two," Trump said.

"If it went really well, you know, maybe a few weeks, and if it went poorly, longer," Trump told reporters.

He said one or two "very thorny issues" remain in efforts to end the war, with one concerning land already taken during the conflict.

Trump also said he discussed Ukraine's post-war reconstruction with Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding Moscow will help, "including supplying energy, electricity and other things at very low prices."

Trump said he has offered to address Ukraine's parliament to push the latest peace plan forward, saying, "I'm not sure that it would be really necessary, but if it would help save 25,000 lives a month, or whatever it may be, I would certainly be willing to do that."

Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy said after the talks with Trump and European leaders that "we agreed that our teams will meet in upcoming weeks to finalise all discussed matters."

Zelenskyy also said Trump will host Ukraine and other European leaders in January in Washington

Trump hosted Zelenskyy at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, to discuss the US plan to end the nearly four-year conflict.

Zelenskyy arrived in the US on Sunday following a visit to neighbouring Canada.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin's special envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, said that the world appreciates Trump’s peace efforts.

“The whole world appreciates President Trump and his team’s peace efforts,” Dmitriev, Russia's special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, wrote on X.

