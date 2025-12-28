US President Donald Trump said Sunday that significant progress was made toward ending the Russia-Ukraine war following his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We covered somebody who would say 95 percent. I don't know what percent, but we have made a lot of progress on ending that war, which is really certainly the most deadly war since World War Two, probably the biggest war since World War Two," Trump said.

"If it went really well, you know, maybe a few weeks, and if it went poorly, longer," Trump told reporters.

He said one or two "very thorny issues" remain in efforts to end the war, with one concerning land already taken during the conflict.



Trump also said he discussed Ukraine's post-war reconstruction with Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding Moscow will help, "including supplying energy, electricity and other things at very low prices."

Trump said he has offered to address Ukraine's parliament to push the latest peace plan forward, saying, "I'm not sure that it would be really necessary, but if it would help save 25,000 lives a month, or whatever it may be, I would certainly be willing to do that."

