WORLD
2 min read
Australia commits $2.8B down payment for nuclear submarine facility under AUKUS pact
AUKUS pact aims to provide Australia with advanced US submarines and expand cooperation on defence technologies
Australia commits $2.8B down payment for nuclear submarine facility under AUKUS pact
The submarines lie at the heart of Australia's strategy of improving its long-range strike capabilities in the Pacific. / Reuters
16 hours ago

Australia has unveiled $2.8 billion in spending as a "down payment" on a new facility to build nuclear submarines under the tripartite AUKUS security pact with Britain and the United States.

Defence minister Richard Marles said on Sunday that the facility in Osborne, near the southern city of Adelaide, would be at the heart of that.

In the long term, an estimated $21.3 billion is expected to be spent on the facility.

"The transformation underway at Osborne shows Australia is on track to deliver the sovereign capability to build our nuclear-powered submarines for decades to come," he said.

The investment in the Submarine Construction Yard "is critical to delivering Australia's conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarines," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement.

"We are accelerating AUKUS opportunities to secure Australia's future defence capability and create lasting prosperity and jobs for the state," he added.

RelatedTRT World - Australian opposition plans nation's first nuclear power plants by 2035

Improving long-range strike capabilities in Pacific

The AUKUS pact aims to arm Australia with a fleet of cutting-edge submarines from the United States and would provide for cooperation in developing an array of warfare technologies.

RECOMMENDED

The submarines, the sale of which will begin in 2032, lie at the heart of Australia's strategy of improving its long-range strike capabilities in the Pacific, particularly against China.

The deal could cost Canberra up to $235 billion over the next 30 years, and also includes the technology to build its own vessels in the future.

RelatedTRT World - Australia signs deal with US, UK to exchange nuclear secrets under AUKUS

‘America First’ agenda

In September, Canberra also revealed a US$8 billion investment to be spent over a decade to transform a shipbuilding and maintenance precinct in Perth, Western Australia, into facilities for a future fleet of nuclear-powered submarines.

Australia had a major bust-up with France in 2021 when it cancelled a multi-billion-dollar deal to buy a fleet of diesel-powered submarines from Paris and went with the AUKUS programme instead.

The pact was thrown into doubt last June when Washington said it was launching a review into whether it aligned with President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.

In December, the Pentagon said it had cleared that hurdle and that Trump had ordered it "full steam ahead".

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Privacy fears rise as AI chatbots turn to ads for revenue
Obama slams ICE raids in Minnesota, says tactics resemble 'dictatorships'
Trump prefers to reach deal with Iran: Rubio
US military used Anthropic's Claude AI in Maduro abduction raid: report
Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon in latest ceasefire violation
Netanyahu, Trump agree to step up economic pressure on Iran: report
Israel prepares to deploy tear gas drones in occupied West Bank ahead of Ramadan: report
Over 50,000 Israeli soldiers reportedly hold foreign citizenship
Chinese police detain woman over fake AI-generated video of Shanghai road collapse
Epstein files: Former Trump advisor corresponding over ways to undermine pope
Cuba calls off cigar festival amid economic crisis
Workers halt production at Belgian arms factory over Israeli officer visit
Russia 'poisoned' Navalny in prison with 'rare toxin': European states
Syrian FM holds first-ever talks with ICC president on Assad accountability
Turkish top diplomat meets head of National Committee for Administration of Gaza