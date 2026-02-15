Australia has unveiled $2.8 billion in spending as a "down payment" on a new facility to build nuclear submarines under the tripartite AUKUS security pact with Britain and the United States.

Defence minister Richard Marles said on Sunday that the facility in Osborne, near the southern city of Adelaide, would be at the heart of that.

In the long term, an estimated $21.3 billion is expected to be spent on the facility.

"The transformation underway at Osborne shows Australia is on track to deliver the sovereign capability to build our nuclear-powered submarines for decades to come," he said.

The investment in the Submarine Construction Yard "is critical to delivering Australia's conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarines," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement.

"We are accelerating AUKUS opportunities to secure Australia's future defence capability and create lasting prosperity and jobs for the state," he added.

Improving long-range strike capabilities in Pacific

The AUKUS pact aims to arm Australia with a fleet of cutting-edge submarines from the United States and would provide for cooperation in developing an array of warfare technologies.