Türkiye has urged all parties in Libya to commit to dialogue to settle disputes as well as to implement an immediate ceasefire.

"We call on all parties to implement a full and lasting ceasefire without delay and to engage in dialogue to settle disputes," said the Foreign Ministry in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement came after violence erupted between armed groups in several areas of the capital Tripoli.

Ankara is "closely monitoring" the deteriorating situation in and around Tripoli, it added. The statement expressed Türkiye's readiness to contribute toward achieving a lasting and sustainable resolution.

Ceasefire takes effect

Libya’s Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that a ceasefire took effect in Tripoli after renewed armed clashes.