TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Turkish president says 'determined, consistent' global response can 'stop Netanyahu'
Recep Tayyip Erdogan stresses need for 'strong diplomatic pressure' on Israel, says Gaza ceasefire must be fully implemented.
Turkish president says 'determined, consistent' global response can 'stop Netanyahu'
President Erdogan says Türkiye would maintain its trajectory as a “rising power” amid shifting global alliances. / AA
November 24, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on the international community to take a firm and consistent stance against Israel’s actions in Gaza, emphasising the need for stronger diplomatic pressure and uninterrupted humanitarian aid access to Gaza.

“I believe that if the international community shows a determined, consistent and sanction-capable will, it can stop Netanyahu,” Erdogan said on his return flight from Johannesburg, South Africa, after attending the G20 leaders’ summit.

About Israel’s breaches of the Gaza ceasefire, he said Hamas “is showing great patience in the face of all these provocations by Israel and is adhering to the ceasefire,” adding that “the full implementation of this ceasefire is essential.”

On regional security, the Turkish president warned that Ankara would act decisively if threatened. “When it comes to our country’s national security, everyone knows what steps we have taken. If we face a similar danger again, we will do what is necessary.”

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye ready to host COP31, boost Gaza reconstruction aid: Erdogan

“Rising power” amid shifting global alliances

RECOMMENDED

Erdogan also reiterated his country's willingness to help mediate in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, adding: “As Türkiye, just as we played an important role earlier in Istanbul, we are ready today to maintain the same constructive stance.”

Responding to questions about United States President Donald Trump’s 28-point peace proposal for Ukraine, he said an agreement was possible if the plan met the “legitimate expectations and security needs” of both sides.

Looking ahead, the President said Türkiye would maintain its trajectory as a “rising power” amid shifting global alliances. He highlighted investments in high technology, energy and defence, including domestic tanks, aircraft and unmanned aerial systems.

Safeguarding the family structure and planning policies “with the next 50 to 100 years in mind” were central objectives, he added.

“Türkiye is building its own future with its own hands,” Erdogan said. “The country we hand to the next generations will be far ahead of today’s.”

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye’s first lady stresses the need for new global vision to reinforce family institution
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case