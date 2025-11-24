Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on the international community to take a firm and consistent stance against Israel’s actions in Gaza, emphasising the need for stronger diplomatic pressure and uninterrupted humanitarian aid access to Gaza.

“I believe that if the international community shows a determined, consistent and sanction-capable will, it can stop Netanyahu,” Erdogan said on his return flight from Johannesburg, South Africa, after attending the G20 leaders’ summit.

About Israel’s breaches of the Gaza ceasefire, he said Hamas “is showing great patience in the face of all these provocations by Israel and is adhering to the ceasefire,” adding that “the full implementation of this ceasefire is essential.”

On regional security, the Turkish president warned that Ankara would act decisively if threatened. “When it comes to our country’s national security, everyone knows what steps we have taken. If we face a similar danger again, we will do what is necessary.”

“Rising power” amid shifting global alliances