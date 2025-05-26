Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s party won most of the votes dominated parliamentary and regional elections on Sunday, according to the electoral council (CNE).

The United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and its allies secured 82.68 percent of the national assembly votes and 23 of 24 governor seats, the council said.

Voter turnout was 42.6 percent in elections boycotted by the main opposition coalition, the Democratic Alliance, which garnered just 6.25 percent of the votes.

CNE President Elvis Amoroso said the process was highly transparent, highlighting Venezuela’s electoral system as a global example.

The ruling alliance received 4.55 million votes out of 5.5 million cast, marking a sweeping victory amid the opposition’s absence, Amoroso noted.