The Yemeni government has imposed a nighttime curfew in Aden on Wednesday, hours after retaking control of the city’s international airport from the Southern Transitional Council (STC), amid a sharp escalation in the power struggle in the south.

The curfew, in effect from 9 pm to 6 am local time, was announced by the Giants Brigades, which said the measure aims to restore security and stability in the country’s temporary capital.

The move followed advances by forces aligned with Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council toward Aden, after the STC said its leader, Aidarous al-Zubaidi, remained in the city.