Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday concluded his first visit to New Delhi in three years, marking the most notable thaw in bilateral ties since relations plunged after the deadly Galwan Valley clash along their disputed Himalayan border in June 2020.

The trip is widely viewed as a response to US President Donald Trump’s disruptive trade and foreign policies targeting New Delhi — including a punitive 50 percent tariff on Indian goods over purchases of Russian oil — and his broader geopolitical moves to contain China.

During the August 18–20 visit, the Chinese Foreign Minister met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and co-chaired the 24th round of boundary negotiations with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

The two Asian neighbours also announced the resumption of direct flights that were suspended amid the Covid pandemic, the reopening of border trade, and Beijing’s decision to lift export restrictions on critical goods such as rare earths and fertilisers.

Former Indian diplomat Anil Wadhwa, who has served as Secretary (East) at the Ministry of External Affairs, stated that “all three meetings were substantive,” noting that they produced tangible outcomes across multiple fronts — from disengagement talks to cooperation on transboundary rivers and renewed supplies of critical goods.

“The statements issued after the visit are reflective of the commitment of both India and China to bring back the relationship to normalcy in every field,” Wadhwa told TRT World.

Modi hailed these outcomes, saying “stable, predictable, constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional as well as global peace and prosperity.”

Wang Yi noted that China and India, as two ancient civilisations and the world’s largest developing countries, have a shared responsibility to work together.

“This is a positive message, emphasising that the two nations can achieve much by joining forces to revitalise Asia and foster peace and prosperity,” remarked Henry Huiyao Wang, founder of the Beijing-based Center for China and Globalization (CCG).

An ‘early harvest’ solution

At the 24th round of border talks, both sides agreed to pursue an “early harvest” solution in select areas and committed to form an expert group on boundary delimitation — signalling renewed momentum toward easing tensions along the frontier.

Analysts noted the term “early harvest” refers to resolving less contentious issues first before tackling the entire dispute.

“Whether it is early harvest on disengagement, reopening border points, resumption of flights, transparency on dams, or restoring supplies of fertilisers, rare earths and tunnel boring machines — all reflect a positive and solid forward movement,” said Wadhwa.

Still, Josef Gregory Mahoney, an American professor of politics at East China Normal University, warned that while the proposal is “a bold, trust-building move,” it is far from a breakthrough. “India has merely said it is willing to form a study group, so it’s premature to declare success.”

According to China’s foreign ministry statement, the two countries will set up a working group to coordinate on border affairs, covering the eastern and middle sections, with another round on the western sector to follow. The next meeting will be held in China in 2026.

Both sides also agreed to reopen three traditional border trading markets: Renqinggang-Changgu, Pulan-Gunji, and Jiuba-Namgya.

Rare earth assurance

A key outcome was China lifting curbs on rare earth magnet exports to India. In April, responding to Trump’s trade war, Beijing had suspended exports of a broad range of critical minerals — disrupting supply chains for automakers, aerospace firms, semiconductor producers, and even military contractors.

Chinese mines account for about 70 percent of global rare earth output and nearly 90 percent of processing capacity. India has depended on China for 80–85 percent of its imports in recent years. The export ban triggered alarm in India, disrupting manufacturing and exposing vulnerabilities across transport, electronics, and basic metals.