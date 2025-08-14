On Friday the 15th, US President Donald Trump will sit down with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, to discuss the potential ending to the war in Ukraine more than three-and-a-half years after Moscow launched what it describes as a “special military operation” .

The choice of the summit venue is deliberate and laden with symbolism.

Alaska – remote from European capitals yet steeped in Cold War lore – was once Russian America before being sold to the US in 1867 by a debt-strapped czar.

Putin’s is the first visit by a Kremlin leader to the icy land, which remains a reminder of an era when Russia ceded territory peacefully to a rising America. Today, though, the roles have inverted, as Russia’s President seeks to annex land from its neighbour.

President Trump is potentially positioned to broker that transfer.

For Ukraine, the symbolism is grim. A place where Russia once relinquished land without bloodshed – as to demonstrate that borders can change, land can be bought and sold – will now host talks that could ratify an annexation achieved through force.

Adding to the affront, Ukraine will not be represented at the table, despite earlier suggestions that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy might attend.

The Kremlin has long resisted any direct meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy until a final agreement is ready for signature – a position that frustrates Kiev and dismays European capitals.

Excluding Kiev from talks about its own borders not only offends basic notions of sovereignty but also undermines the legitimacy of any eventual settlement and lasting peace in Europe.

History, too, offers costly lessons. For example, in 1938, Britain, France, Italy and Germany ceded Czechoslovakia’s borderlands to Hitler without Prague’s consent, hastening the march to World War II.

Political symbolism



Both Trump and Putin enter the high-stakes Anchorage talks in need of a political win.

For Trump, the summit is an opportunity to show that he can achieve progress where others have stalled , delivering on his second-term pledge to act as the world’s foremost “peacemaker and unifier”.

But that ambition cannot come at the expense of principle.