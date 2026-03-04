The European Union stands in full solidarity with Spain, European Council President Antonio Costa said on Wednesday, following US President Donald Trump's threats to cut trade with Madrid over its stance against Washington's attacks on Iran.

“I have just held a call with President Sanchez to express the EU's full solidarity with Spain. The EU will always ensure that the interests of its Member States are fully protected,” Costa said on X.

Sanchez earlier rejected the “unilateral military action” carried out by the US and Israel against Iran, warning that it represents an escalation and contributes to “a more uncertain and hostile international order.”

Related TRT World - 'We are against this disaster': Spanish PM on US-Israeli offensive on Iran

Trump threatened to cut off trade with Spain, calling it a “terrible” ally, after Madrid refused to let the US use its military bases in the country to attack Iran.

European centre-left groups within the EU voiced strong support for the Spanish Prime Minister, with the Socialists and Democrats (S&D) praising Spain for choosing “dignity and international law”, and the Party of European Socialists (PES) warning it would not be “intimidated by unacceptable threats.”