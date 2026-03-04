The European Union stands in full solidarity with Spain, European Council President Antonio Costa said on Wednesday, following US President Donald Trump's threats to cut trade with Madrid over its stance against Washington's attacks on Iran.
“I have just held a call with President Sanchez to express the EU's full solidarity with Spain. The EU will always ensure that the interests of its Member States are fully protected,” Costa said on X.
Sanchez earlier rejected the “unilateral military action” carried out by the US and Israel against Iran, warning that it represents an escalation and contributes to “a more uncertain and hostile international order.”
Trump threatened to cut off trade with Spain, calling it a “terrible” ally, after Madrid refused to let the US use its military bases in the country to attack Iran.
European centre-left groups within the EU voiced strong support for the Spanish Prime Minister, with the Socialists and Democrats (S&D) praising Spain for choosing “dignity and international law”, and the Party of European Socialists (PES) warning it would not be “intimidated by unacceptable threats.”
Israel and the US announced early on Saturday that they had launched a joint military offensive against Iran.
Tehran, asserting its right to self-defence, responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel and US-linked sites in several Gulf states, prompting multiple countries in the region to temporarily close their airspace.
Spain also condemned retaliatory attacks by Iran targeting Gulf countries following the operation.
Tensions between Israel and Iran have remained high since last year’s 12-day conflict, during which the US also struck three Iranian nuclear facilities.