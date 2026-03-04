WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
EU backs Spain as Trump threatens trade freeze over Iran stance
European Council President Antonio Costa backs Spain after Donald Trump threatens to cut trade ties with Madrid for refusing to support US strikes on Iran.
EU backs Spain as Trump threatens trade freeze over Iran stance
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks during a media conference at the end of the EU summit in Brussels, on January 23, 2026. / AP
12 hours ago

The European Union stands in full solidarity with Spain, European Council President Antonio Costa said on Wednesday, following US President Donald Trump's threats to cut trade with Madrid over its stance against Washington's attacks on Iran.

“I have just held a call with President Sanchez to express the EU's full solidarity with Spain. The EU will always ensure that the interests of its Member States are fully protected,” Costa said on X.

Sanchez earlier rejected the “unilateral military action” carried out by the US and Israel against Iran, warning that it represents an escalation and contributes to “a more uncertain and hostile international order.”

RelatedTRT World - 'We are against this disaster': Spanish PM on US-Israeli offensive on Iran

Trump threatened to cut off trade with Spain, calling it a “terrible” ally, after Madrid refused to let the US use its military bases in the country to attack Iran.

European centre-left groups within the EU voiced strong support for the Spanish Prime Minister, with the Socialists and Democrats (S&D) praising Spain for choosing “dignity and international law”, and the Party of European Socialists (PES) warning it would not be “intimidated by unacceptable threats.”

RECOMMENDED

Israel and the US announced early on Saturday that they had launched a joint military offensive against Iran.

Tehran, asserting its right to self-defence, responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel and US-linked sites in several Gulf states, prompting multiple countries in the region to temporarily close their airspace.

Spain also condemned retaliatory attacks by Iran targeting Gulf countries following the operation.

Tensions between Israel and Iran have remained high since last year’s 12-day conflict, during which the US also struck three Iranian nuclear facilities.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
'We are against this disaster': Spanish PM on US-Israeli offensive on Iran
Moscow accuses Ukraine of drone attack on LNG ship in Mediterranean
France plans G7 finance meeting on Middle East crisis
Kuwaiti F/A-18 identified as jet that shot down three US F-15 fighters in 'friendly fire': report
Uzbekistan's president introduces life imprisonment for pedophilia under new decree
11-year-old girl killed in Kuwait as debris from intercepted aerial targets hits a home
So it begins! War on Iran spooks investors as markets go into freefall
US raises risk level for travel to four Arab states in updated advisory
China begins grand political meetings to outline five-year growth plan
Myanmar junta starts rationing fuel for private vehicles, as Middle East crisis disrupt supply
South Korea Navy chief suspended over alleged role in failed martial law bid
ASEAN diplomats 'seriously concerned' over Middle East escalation, urge respect for UN Charter
Israeli-US war on Iran largest US military buildup in Middle East in decades: CENTCOM
US loses nearly $2 billion worth of military equipment in first 4 days of war on Iran
CIA station in Saudi Arabia struck by suspected Iranian drone — report