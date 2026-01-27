Billionaire venture capitalist Vinod Khosla has accused technology magnate Elon Musk of promoting "WAGA" (White America Great Again) instead of "MAGA" (Make America Great Again), calling it a racist paradigm based on a 2025 post from Musk alleging white people becoming a global minority.

Khosla even urged non-white and "decent white" employees at Musk’s Tesla, SpaceX, and X to quit and join his venture firm, Khosla Ventures.

"@elonmusk doesn't want MAGA, he wants WAGA or "white America great again" as a racism is great and desirable" paradigm. All non-whites in @tesla, @SpaceX, @X etc and all decent whites should quit and join our portfolio. Email us your linkedin! (sic)," Khosla wrote on X.

Musk retorted, labelling Khosla a "pompous *******" who went "full retard."

He also highlighted his half-Indian partner and his son, who is named after the Indian physicist Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar, to counter the claims of racism.

"Vinod, you’re not just such a pompous ******* that you tried to stop the public from using a public beach near your house, you’ve also gone full retard.



My partner, Shivon, is half Indian and my eldest son with her is named in honor of the great Indian physicist Chandrasekhar," Musk responded.

Previous clashes

Musk and Khosla, key figures in tech, have publicly clashed on X over AI, politics, immigration, land access, and racism allegations.

One of their earliest public clashes centered on the development and governance of AI. Musk sued OpenAI (a company he co-founded but later left) in March 2024, accusing it of abandoning its non-profit, open-source mission.

Khosla, an investor in OpenAI, dismissed the lawsuit as "sour grapes," suggesting Musk bailed early and was litigating because he couldn't innovate in the space. Musk responded by claiming Khosla "doesn't know what he is talking about."

The feud extended to broader debates on open-source vs. closed AI models, with Khosla arguing for regulations and national security considerations (comparing it to not open-sourcing the Manhattan Project), while Musk pushed for open-source approaches.

The pair traded barbs over the 2024 presidential election. After Joe Biden dropped out, Khosla advocated for a moderate Democratic candidate, criticising Donald Trump for lacking values and demeaning immigrants.

Musk urged Khosla to support Trump, arguing he would promote individual freedoms over government intervention.

Khosla hit back, noting Musk's companies (like Tesla and SpaceX) rely heavily on government contracts and subsidies. They also sparred over a Musk-Trump conversation, which Khosla called "dumb," while Musk labeled Khosla as "deranged about Trump."

Immigration has been a flashpoint.

Musk has accused Khosla of hypocrisy for supporting the influx of unvetted migrants to US towns while restricting public access to a beach near his property. Khosla clarified he opposes irregular immigration but criticised Trump's false claims about Haitian immigrants.