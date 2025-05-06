Seven Pakistani paramilitary troops have been killed and five others wounded in a homemade bomb attack on a convoy in southwestern Balochistan province, officials said.

The Pakistani military said in a statement on Tuesday that "terrorists" from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) had targeted a vehicle carrying security forces with a homemade bomb near the town of Mach in Kachhi district.

It said seven paramilitary troops were killed.

Violence has surged in Balochistan, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, in recent years as militant separatist groups step up their fight against Pakistani authorities they accuse of exploiting the region's natural resources.

A senior local government official told AFP the vehicle that was hit was part of a convoy on its way to a security operation.

He said five others were wounded and were taken by helicopter to a military hospital in the provincial capital, Quetta.