The US government is “looking at” the possibility of revoking the citizenship of Somalis convicted of fraud, the White House said.

“It’s something the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of State are currently looking at right now,” spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told Fox News on Wednesday when asked whether President Donald Trump supports stripping citizenship from Somalis found guilty of fraud in the US state of Minnesota.

Leavitt said the administration is prepared to pursue denaturalisation, describing it as “a tool at the president’s and the secretary of state’s disposal.”

She characterised the initiative as a “whole-of-government” effort and a “top priority for the administration,” adding that the Justice Department is executing search warrants and subpoenas.

“People will be in handcuffs as a result of the fraud that Governor Walz has allowed to occur for many, many years,” she said, referring to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Leavitt said the Department of Homeland Security is conducting door-to-door investigations at potential fraud sites while continuing deportations of undocumented immigrants in Minnesota communities.

In a separate social media post, President Donald Trump also commented on the matter, claiming that the alleged cases of fraud were directly linked to immigrants from Somalia.

Trump called for the deportation of people who entered the US illegally from Somalia, accusing them of committing "up to 90 percent" of the fraud committed in the state.

Minnesota fraud